Marilyn Jean O'Connor Bailey
Our beloved mother, Marilyn Jean O'Connor Bailey passed away on Friday, February 28.
She was born October 28, 1934, the eldest daughter in a family with 17 children. Her heart was always full for those around her. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend all her life. Even though Alzheimer's robbed her of her quick wit and her memory, she never lost her smile. The friendly curiosity in her big, brown eyes kept shining out until almost the last day.
She leaves many grieving hearts: her son, Pete Bailey (Mary); her daughters Laura Peters (Stephan), Jeanie Zick (Al), and Marjorie Gaylord (Mark); 23 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Anna Laura Cole O'Connor; her husband of 52 years, Carroll Bailey (Ike); her daughter Mary Ann; and two grandchildren: Nerissa Bailey and Daniel Peters.
For more photos, videos, and to send condolences online, please visit:
https://everloved.com/life-of/marilyn-oconnor-bailey/obituary/
A memorial service is being planned for the summer.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020