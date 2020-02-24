Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Marilyn L. Sturdevant Farnsworth


1934 - 2020
Marilyn L. Sturdevant Farnsworth Obituary
Marilyn L. Sturdevant Farnsworth

Southport - Age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at home with her family by her side following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 25, 1934 the daughter of the late Norman and Viola Sturdevant in Sayre, PA. She was a 1952 graduate of Southside High School. She married Kenneth Farnsworth on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1953 at the First Methodist Church in Elmira. Marilyn was a home health aide and the first employee of AmeriCare in Elmira, a homecare service provider. In 1990 she graduated from SCT Boces Practical Nursing program and worked as an LPN at Schuyler Hospital on the Med Surge floor until she was 76 years old. She was an avid quilter and she loved crocheting, knitting and sewing Barbie clothes. She made numerous quilts for her family and friends, sewed pillowcases for American soldiers in Afghanistan, crocheted mittens for school children, and made hundreds of other craft projects. She was a giving and compassionate woman, a true lady, with a very big heart. She loved her family, friends, and the people she provided care to. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Marilyn is survived by her husband of almost 67 years, Kenneth Farnsworth; children, Karen (Tom) Harter and Kevin (Tami) Farnsworth; grandchildren, Michael Harter, David Harter, Hillary (Ed) Townsend, Kirstin (Matt) Stopper, Kaitlin (Al) Harding, Jacob Harter, Jeremy (Emily) Wood, Samantha (Dominic Baranyi) Farnsworth, and Felicia Wood; great-grandchildren, Griffyn Harter, Aaron, James, Raina and Eden Harding, Isaac, Jonah, and Daniel Stopper, Olivia Wood, and Parker Baranyi; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Jan Farnsworth; brother-in-law, Robert Olsen; several nieces, nephews and many good friends. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Norman J. Sturdevant, Jr. and Joan Sturdevant. The family will receive friends at Pennsylvania Avenue United Methodist Church, 1238 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City, NY on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. William Vallet presiding. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CareFirst "Wish Fund" 3805 Meads Creek Rd. Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020
