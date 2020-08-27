Marilyn R. Filippetti
Horseheads - Marilyn R. Filippetti Age 77 of Horseheads, NY formerly of Watkins Glen, passed away on Wednesday August 26, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1943 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Harold and Rowena Mansfield Stedge. Marilyn graduated from Elmira College with a Bachelor's of Arts degree, and achieved a Master's Degree in Arts from Southern Illinois University. Mrs. Filippetti taught Theatre and English at Watkins Glen High School. She and her late husband Thomas A. Filippetti and their daughter Mia went on to own and operate 2 dance studios, one in Watkins Glen from 1966-1993, and Filippetti's Academy of Dance in Horseheads, NY since 1987. Marilyn was very active throughout her life and loved bringing the art of dance alive through working with her students/dancers. She worked with thousands of students over the years. She was a part of the Elmira Little Theatre, Elmira College Theatre, the Lake Country Players Theatre, and Friends of the Old Time Radio. Marilyn founded and directed the Boogie Woogie Girls and Company E., Performing on Captain Bill's Seneca Lake cruises as well as Patriotic and Veterans events throughout the Tri-state area. She was pre-deceased by her husband Tom Filippetti on June 22, 2003, and her sister Renay Short on September 2, 2015. Marilyn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Mia Filippetti Wise and Brian Wise of Pine Valley, NY; grandchildren: Jason Wise and Bruce Landry of NY, NY; Christopher and Dr. Erica Wise of Baltimore, MD; great grandson Nico Wise; brother: Howard Stedge of CA; sister: Roberta Cundy of VanEtten, NY; sisters-in-law: Gloria Menio of Montour Falls, NY and Teresa Cope of Watkins Glen, NY; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Sunday August 30, 2020 from 3-6 PM. Mrs. Filippetti's Funeral Service will be held on Monday August 31, 2020 at 10 AM at the Funeral Home. Marilyn will be laid to rest beside her husband in St. Mary's Cemetery in Watkins Glen. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, everyone must wear a face mask and follow the social distancing guidelines. Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com