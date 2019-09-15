Services
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 North Genesee Street
Montour Falls, NY 14865
(607) 535-2396
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Odessa Baptist Church
111 Fowler Place
Odessa, NY
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Odessa Baptist Church
111 Fowler Place
Odessa, NY
Marilynn A. VanNordstrand


1922 - 2019
Marilynn A. VanNordstrand Obituary
Marilynn A. VanNordstrand

Odessa - Marilynn A. VanNordstrand, 97, of Odessa, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born in Elmira, NY on August 20, 1922, the daughter of the late Oscar and Nellie (Cook) Anderson. She received her Bachelor's degree from Elmira College. Marilynn retired as Director of Schuyler Head Start in Montour Falls. She was a longtime member of the Odessa Baptist Church and Watkins Glen VFW Auxiliary.

She was predeceased by her husband Fay C. VanNordstrand, and by two daughters-in-law, Marilyn VanNordstrand and Judy VanNordstrand.

Surviving are three sons, James VanNordstrand of Newark Valley, Fay "Butch" VanNordstrand of Odessa, and Mitchell (Beth Houck) VanNordstrand of DeRuyter, NY; three sisters, Carol Precit and Kay Dunbar of Albuquerque, NM and Nelda Kendall of Troy, PA; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; a great great grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1-2 pm at Odessa Baptist Church, 111 Fowler Place, Odessa. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Odessa Baptist Church Capital Building Fund, P.O. Box 149, Odessa, NY 14869. Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder and Scott Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
