Mario A. Gullo
1988 - 2020
Mario A. Gullo

Elmira,NY - Mario A. Gullo Age 32 of Elmira, NY passed away on Saturday October 3, 2020. Mario was born on April 22, 1988 in Elmira, NY the son of Mary Donahue and Tim Gullo. Mario enjoyed skateboarding, weight lifting, and racing. He loved his family and friends especially his two daughters and treasured the time he spent with them. Mario is survived by his parents Mary and Gary Locke of Elmira, NY and Tim and Tara Gullo of Elmira, NY; his two precious daughters Lilyinn Gullo and Chloe; best friend and mother of Lilyinn, Susan Disbrow and her daughter Aryonnah Disbrow; sisters and brothers: Tabitha Duryea and her fiance Andrew Crawford of Schnectady, NY, Michele LaBell, Anthony Gullo, T.R. Gullo, Jolene and Joe Faulisi, and Nicole Gullo, Ashalee, Nathan, Caiden, Devin, and Aleeyah Gullo all of Elmira, NY; maternal grandparents: Ethel Donahue of Delaware and Gerald and Eleanor Donahue of Binghamton, NY; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many many friends. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
