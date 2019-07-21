|
MARION B. BERG
Bath - Our dear, beautiful Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, age 98, has earned her wings and left this Earth on July 18, 2019 after living her last nine years at the Steuben Centers, Bath, New York. She is survived by her sister, Pauline Besso Burke, North Chelmsford, Mass. the last of nine siblings of immigrants from Newfoundland, Canada, Michael and Katherine Besso. Marion lived in Middletown, New York, was married to Carl A. Berg Sr. and attended Orange County Community College and SUNY New Paltz, where she got her teaching degree at age 48. She taught in the Minisink Valley School District, and then retired to Florida where she lived in Keystone Heights for eighteen years. While there she was President of the Ladies Club, and a member of the Keystone Heights Golf Club. In her later years she lived in State College, Penn. She always loved visiting the Finger Lakes and lived for three years in Montour Falls, where she belonged to the Montour Falls Art Club and the Watkins Glen Golf Course. Also surviving her are Katherine (William) Gill, Elmira, N.Y., Carl (Christine) Berg Jr., Attica, N.Y., and Wanda (Weldon dc.) Sams, State College, Penn., Grandchildren Christine Gumaer(Jerry Holleran) Gill, Elmira, N.Y., Michael F.(Maria Strinni) Gill, Painted Post, N.Y., Jennifer (Jerry) Newell, Avon, N.Y., Carl Justin Berg, Escanaba, Mich., Jocelyn Berg, Attica,N.Y., Erik(Rebecca) Clayton, State College, Penn., Joseph(Jennifer) Sarmento, Charleston, S.C., John(April) Sarmento, Charleston, S.C., and Great Grandchildren Alex Gill, Jack Holleran, Josh Holleran, Madeline Gill, Michael Teigen Gill, Kathleen Kaminski, Genevieve Clayton, Christopher Clayton, Timothy Clayton, Vivienne Clayton and Brooke Walker. A memorial service will be held at the Burdett Presbyterian Church on July 27, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. with a reception afterwards. Burial will be in Laurel Grove Cemetery at the historic Gumaer plot, Port Jervis, N.Y. August 24, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. The family would like to thank the hard working, inspirational aides and nurses at the Steuben Center, Bath, N.Y., who kept our mother living and entertained for so long. Arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 21, 2019