Services
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Burdett Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Berg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion B. Berg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion B. Berg Obituary
MARION B. BERG

Bath - Our dear, beautiful Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, age 98, has earned her wings and left this Earth on July 18, 2019 after living her last nine years at the Steuben Centers, Bath, New York. She is survived by her sister, Pauline Besso Burke, North Chelmsford, Mass. the last of nine siblings of immigrants from Newfoundland, Canada, Michael and Katherine Besso. Marion lived in Middletown, New York, was married to Carl A. Berg Sr. and attended Orange County Community College and SUNY New Paltz, where she got her teaching degree at age 48. She taught in the Minisink Valley School District, and then retired to Florida where she lived in Keystone Heights for eighteen years. While there she was President of the Ladies Club, and a member of the Keystone Heights Golf Club. In her later years she lived in State College, Penn. She always loved visiting the Finger Lakes and lived for three years in Montour Falls, where she belonged to the Montour Falls Art Club and the Watkins Glen Golf Course. Also surviving her are Katherine (William) Gill, Elmira, N.Y., Carl (Christine) Berg Jr., Attica, N.Y., and Wanda (Weldon dc.) Sams, State College, Penn., Grandchildren Christine Gumaer(Jerry Holleran) Gill, Elmira, N.Y., Michael F.(Maria Strinni) Gill, Painted Post, N.Y., Jennifer (Jerry) Newell, Avon, N.Y., Carl Justin Berg, Escanaba, Mich., Jocelyn Berg, Attica,N.Y., Erik(Rebecca) Clayton, State College, Penn., Joseph(Jennifer) Sarmento, Charleston, S.C., John(April) Sarmento, Charleston, S.C., and Great Grandchildren Alex Gill, Jack Holleran, Josh Holleran, Madeline Gill, Michael Teigen Gill, Kathleen Kaminski, Genevieve Clayton, Christopher Clayton, Timothy Clayton, Vivienne Clayton and Brooke Walker. A memorial service will be held at the Burdett Presbyterian Church on July 27, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. with a reception afterwards. Burial will be in Laurel Grove Cemetery at the historic Gumaer plot, Port Jervis, N.Y. August 24, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. The family would like to thank the hard working, inspirational aides and nurses at the Steuben Center, Bath, N.Y., who kept our mother living and entertained for so long. Arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now