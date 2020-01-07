Services
Marion R. Pruyne


1942 - 2020
Marion R. Pruyne Obituary
Marion R. Pruyne

Lawrenceville, PA - Marion R. Pruyne, age 77, of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. She was born on May 14, 1942 in Elmira. Marion was married to Harry A. Pruyne. She worked as a mental hygiene therapy aid for Elmira Psychiatric Center and enjoyed reading and crocheting.

Marion is survived by two sons, Michael Correll of NC; David (Holly) Pruyne of CO; two daughters, Sheryl Stanton of Lawrenceville, and Helen (Rick) Bonsignore of Elmira; a brother, Rick (Carol) Correll of Mansfield; a sister, Pat (Norm) Geiser of Millerton; fourteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family.

www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
