Marisa G. Collins
Elmira - Age 95, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Marisa was born in Florence, Italy to Pietro and Erina Tarchi on November 19, 1924. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother Renzo Tarchi. Marisa is survived by her daughter Sandra (Michael) Jensen of Pine City; son Mark (Pamela) Collins of Corning; grandchildren, Brian (Tracee) Munson, Brad Munson, Brent (Lisa) Jensen, Scott Jensen, Rina Collins, Jason (Christina) Collins; 6 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Marisa worked for the US Post Office in Elmira for over 20 years. She enjoyed sewing, traveling and her many friends she met along the way. Marisa was a longtime communicant of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. As per her wishes there will be no services. Marisa will be laid to rest with her parents and her brother in Florence, Italy. Those wishing may remember Marisa with a donation to the SPCA or a . The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Brookdale Senior Living in Painted Post for their kindness and compassionate care and all of her many friends for their loving care of Mom. Arrangements provided by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019