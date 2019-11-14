|
|
Marjorie A. "Marge" Esposito
Elmira Heights - Age 65 of Elmira Heights. Marge was born on November 5, 1954 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys Hill and passed away unexpectedly on November 9, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Nicole Wright; granddaughter Brittini Thompson; great grandson Joel Thompson Jr.; siblings Denny Hill, Brian (Cynthia) Hill, Robert (Ruth) Hill, and Terry (Lisa) Hill; along with several members of extended family, many dear friends, and her beloved canine companions. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads on Monday, November 18th 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm. A memorial celebration for Marge will be held there at 7 pm; Pastor Alex Ruffer celebrating. A full tribute can be read and condolences may be left at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019