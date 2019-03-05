Services
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Knoxville Yoked Church
Marjorie Ann (Henderson) Schoonover


Marjorie Ann (Henderson) Schoonover Obituary
Marjorie Ann (Henderson) Schoonover

Knoxville - Marjorie Ann (Henderson) Schoonover, age 96 of Knoxville passed away at home on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Friday, March 8th from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 9th at the Knoxville Yoked Church with Pastor Catherine Dawes officiating. Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Knoxville Yoked Church Scholarship Fund, PO Box 265, Knoxville, PA 16928. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
