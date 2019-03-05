|
|
Marjorie Ann (Henderson) Schoonover
Knoxville - Marjorie Ann (Henderson) Schoonover, age 96 of Knoxville passed away at home on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Friday, March 8th from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 9th at the Knoxville Yoked Church with Pastor Catherine Dawes officiating. Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Knoxville Yoked Church Scholarship Fund, PO Box 265, Knoxville, PA 16928. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019