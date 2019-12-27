|
|
Marjorie C. Atkinson
Horseheads - Age 94 of Horseheads, NY. She was born August 25, 1925 in Athens, PA, daughter of the late Douglas and Margaret (Newbury) Cole and passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Lester in 1993 and infant daughter Christine in 1952. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Lou and Maryann Atkinson of Horseheads, Thomas and Jody Atkinson of Peoria, AZ; grandchildren Christina & Jim Sarosy with their children Gehrig, Holden & Danica of Clay, NY, Melanie & Phil Metzger with their children Maggie Ann & Charlie of Schenectady, NY, David & Amber Atkinson with their children Gage, Asher & Parker Rae of Baldwinsville, NY, Matt & Nicole Atkinson of Campbell, CA, Diane & Nick Rinaldi with their children Chloe & Stanley of Peoria, AZ; brother Douglas Cole of Liverpool, NY; sisters and brother-in-law Roberta Haus of Owego, NY, Charlotte & Wesley Smith of New Paltz, NY along with several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Atkinson was a longtime member of Elmwood Avenue Baptist Church where she was a member of the Striverettes, long time treasurer and board member. She retired from Westinghouse Corp after many years of service. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Friday, January 3rd from 4 to 7 pm. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4th at 11 am in Elmwood Avenue Baptist Church, 230 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights. Interment will take place in Nichols Cemetery, Nichols, NY at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flower, those wishing may remember Marjorie through donations to Elmwood Ave. Baptist Church, 230 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903 or the Arctic League, 249 W. Clinton At., Elmira, NY 14901
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020