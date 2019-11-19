|
|
Marjorie Connelly
Elmira - Age 86 of Elmira, NY. She was born June 25, 1933 in Elmira, daughter of the late Jerry and Caroline (Wojtyna) Hayek and passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at home. She was predeceased by her high school sweetheart and husband of 54 years, Gerald T. Connelly, Jr. in 2011 and is survived by her children Kathleen A. Silva of Bar Harbor, ME, Gerald T. Connelly III of Frederick, MD and Christopher P. Connelly of Washington, DC; grandchildren Joshua Silva of Grosse Pointe, MI, Maeve Connelly of Washington, DC; sister and brother Frances H. Tuttle and Jerry P. Hayek, both of Elmira, NY along with several nieces and nephews. Marjorie was a 1954 graduate of St. Joseph's School of Nursing. It was her request that her services be private. Walter J. Kent Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019