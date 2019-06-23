Services
Gates Presbyterian Church
1049 Wegman Rd
Rochester, NY 14624
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Gates Presbyterian Church
1049 Wegman Rd.
Marjorie D. (Jandrew) Westfall Obituary
Marjorie D. Westfall (Jandrew)

Gates - On June 19, 2019, age 100. Predeceased by her husband of 72 years Jack Westfall. Survived by her children Jackie (Del) Jandrew, Gary (Cathy) Westfall of Elmira; grandchildren William (Beth) Jandrew, Megan (Bryan) Claus, Tonya (Truson) Aycock, Nichol (Jack) Wells; great-grandchildren Liv & Addie Claus, Ashley (Josh) Aycock, Tyrese Wells; special niece Sharon Stern & special neighbor Joyce Bell.

Family & friends are invited to a Celebration of her Life Tuesday, June 25 10 am at Gates Presbyterian Church, 1049 Wegman Rd. Burial in the Church Rose Garden. Kindly consider a in her memory. Arr. entrusted to James R. Gray Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 23, 2019
