Marjorie E. Thomas



Elmira - Age 95 of Elmira, NY died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's Skilled Nursing Facility. She was born August 2, 1924 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira. Graduated from Southside High School in 1942; was employed at the A&P store on Main St. in Horseheads and Painted Post, retiring after 32 ½ years as a cashier-clerk. Marjorie was a volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital; R.S.V.P. reading program at Broadway School; a communicant and Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's Church. She was predeceased by her mother Effie Thomas and brother Cecil. She is survived by niece Sandy Ricks, special friends and neighbors. Special thanks and love to the staff on A3 and C3 at St. Joe's Skilled Nursing for the love and care that they showed Marge for many years. There will be no calling hours. Friends are invited to her graveside service on Thursday, July 16th at 11 am at Woodlawn Cemetery. Please meet at the Walnut St. gate at 10:45 am. Be aware that COVID-19 restrictions apply.









