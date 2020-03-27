Services
Watkins Glen - Age 92, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away at home surrounded by her family on March 26, 2020. Marg was born Jan 16, 1928, a daughter to Warren and Edith (Stone) Rulapaugh. Marg was predeceased by her husband Stewart F. "Babe" Field Sr. on Feb. 18, 2017. She was also predeceased by her brother Warren Rulapaugh. She is survived by her sons Stewart "Foot" (Wendy) Field Jr. of Watkins Glen, NY, Kenneth (Amy) Field also of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren Trevor Field, Kenneth (Amanda) Field Jr., Kristin Field, Kelly Field; Step grandchildren, James Standish, Brandon and Emilee Welty; great grandchildren, Landon Field and Weston Field; step great-grandchildren, Mya Field, Kaylee and Drue Welty, Juliana and Parker Thompson. Brother-in-law, Kenneth (Margaret) Field of Watkins Glen; several nieces and nephews including, Barbara Malina, Mary Field, Margaret Field, William Field, Dr. Kevin Field and Richard Field. Family and Friends will be invited to a time of stories, light libation and food at the Watkins Glen Elks Club at a later date to be announced. Burial will take place beside her late husband, Babe in Union Cemetery of Hector. Those wishing may remember Marg with memorials to Watkins Presbyterian Church 520 N. Decatur St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891. Condolences and remembrances at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
