Mark Alson Barnes
Elmira - age 49, passed away suddenly, at his home, Elmira, NY, on July 8, 2019. Mark was born on November 11, 1969. He is pre-deceased by his father, Miles L. Barnes, Elmira, NY, & his mother Sue Ann Barnes, Orlando, FL. He is survived by his siblings, Melissa (Stephen) Ambrose, Orlando, FL; Miles (Athena) Barnes II, Horseheads, NY; Andrea Barnes, Big Flats, NY; Amy Barnes & Michael Huggins, Elmira, NY; & Joseph Martin, Orlando, FL. He is also survived by nephews Nicholas (Jessica) Carson, Oxnard, CA; Cody Carson, Dustin & Stephen Ambrose & Justin Martin, all of Orlando, FL; & niece Ashlyn & nephews Hayden & Miles Barnes III, all of Horseheads, NY. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles & cousins. Mark was an avid football fan of the Dallas Cowboys & Florida State Seminoles. He also had a soft heart for animals and was known to bring home stray cats and dogs, most notably, our childhood "Heinz 57" dog, Cuddles. At this time, the family has decided against funeral services and Mark will be cremated & reunited with his mother & father at his siblings' homes. The family will hold a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to an Addiction Recovery Center and/or the Humane Society in Mark's memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 14, 2019