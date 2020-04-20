|
Mark Edger
Mark Evans Edger, age 64 of Winston-Salem, NC/ Big Flats, NY passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Mark was born August 30, 1955 in Elmira, NY to the late Harriette Evans Edger and Carlton Edwin Edger, Sr. He was a 1973 graduate of Horseheads High School and received an Associates Degree in Machine Tool Technology from Corning Community College. He worked at LRC/Thomas and Betts for many years, where he made many close friends. He recently worked with Xceldyne Technologies. Everywhere he worked he was sure to make friends. Mark had a particular sense of humor, sure to make anyone laugh, especially in tough times. He enjoyed coaching baseball and softball for his kids when they were younger. Mark was an avid New York Giant, Yankee's fan and liked riding motorcycles. He loved music and was a professional steering wheel drummer. Nothing was more important than family to him. He loved his children and grandchildren very much and most of all his buddy Zebo.
Those left to cherish and share his memories are his son Bradley Edger of Elmira Heights, NY; daughter Kari Edger Mosher (Brad) of Blodgett Mills, NY; step-son Dan Harvey (Tara) of Boonville,NC; step-daughter Lynn Chappell of Chemung, NY; brother Carlton Edwin Edger, Jr. (Sherry) of Corning, NY; sisters Rebecca Edger Herrmann (Donald) of Salisbury, NC and Deborah Edger Fetter (Michael) of Reidsville, NC; grandchildren Evan Czimback, Alyssa Czimback, Bryson Moe Edger, Kyli Holloman (Zac), Dominic Krelie, Christian Harvey and Adyson Phillippi; and all of his loving nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date where friends and family can gather to celebrate his life.
Mark had a love for all animals. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to Chemung County Humane Society 2435 NY 352, Elmira, NY 14903.
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Edger family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020