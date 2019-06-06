|
Mark G. Machamer
Elmira - Mark, age 63, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, June 3, 2019. Mark was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, cousin, and a friend to all who knew him. He loved his music and creating gadgets to tinker with. Mark was the kind of person that accepted everyone exactly as they were and that was his generous gift that be bestowed on those around him. He loved deeply and at times found it difficult to put into words, but it was always felt. Above all else Mark cherished his family and his friends. At his request there will be no services. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 6, 2019