Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Van Etten VFW
Mark H. Cortright Obituary
Mark H. Cortright

Van Etten - Mark H. Cortright, 63 of Van Etten, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on 11/13/2019.

He was predeceased by parents Betty and Frank Cortright, brother Raymond Beach, and son Aaron Cortright.

Survived by wife Leslie K. Cortright, brothers Robert (Laura) Beach, Edward (Karen) Beach. Daughters - Desirae (Dennis) Park, Jamie (Jeff) Leonard, Sandra (John) Benjamin, Son- Travis Cortright. Grandchildren - Brittney, Nathaniel, Taryn (best buddy), Hailie, Kaden, Cole, Allyah, and coming soon Great Granddaughter Vayleigh. An many other relatives.

Mark was a loving husband, father and Poppy (grandfather), also a friend to many. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mark always had a good story to tell. He was a member of the NRA and The Chemung Rod and Gun club.

A celebration of Mark's life will be held at the Van Etten VFW on 11/30/2019 starting at 1200pm. Please bring a dish to pass.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
