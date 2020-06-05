Mark Nicholas DeVore
Age 66, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Lutz Fl. A Private Graveside Service was held on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Chemung Cemetery, Chemung, NY. Those wishing may make memorial donations in Mark's memory to the American Cancer Society. Mark was predeceased by his parents, R. Arden & Eleanor DeVore. Mark is survived by his loving family; sister, Gwendolyn J. (Thomas) Mahon of Weeki Wachee, FL; nieces, Kimberly (Troy) Ohlhauser of Bismarck, ND, Beth (Ray) Groetsch of Spring Hill, FL; nephew, Robert Anzalone of Homosassa, FL; great nieces, Courtney Mahon of Hilton, NY, Chloe Ohlhauser of Bismarch, ND; great nephews Nicholas, Thomas & Raymond Groetsch of Spring Hill, FL; & great great nephew, Arden Anzalone of Homosassa, FL. Mark was an Eagle Scout while active in Boy Scouts of America. Mark graduated from Southside High School & Elmira College. For the rest of his life Mark was residing in Florida working at UF at Gainesville, FL and USF in Tampa where he retired from in April 2019. Mark was very active in his church TUCC of St. Pete & did a lot of traveling around the world. Always Mark was a loving Uncle to his family, Son to his parents and Brother to his sister.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.