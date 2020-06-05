Mark Nicholas DeVore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Nicholas DeVore

Age 66, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Lutz Fl. A Private Graveside Service was held on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Chemung Cemetery, Chemung, NY. Those wishing may make memorial donations in Mark's memory to the American Cancer Society. Mark was predeceased by his parents, R. Arden & Eleanor DeVore. Mark is survived by his loving family; sister, Gwendolyn J. (Thomas) Mahon of Weeki Wachee, FL; nieces, Kimberly (Troy) Ohlhauser of Bismarck, ND, Beth (Ray) Groetsch of Spring Hill, FL; nephew, Robert Anzalone of Homosassa, FL; great nieces, Courtney Mahon of Hilton, NY, Chloe Ohlhauser of Bismarch, ND; great nephews Nicholas, Thomas & Raymond Groetsch of Spring Hill, FL; & great great nephew, Arden Anzalone of Homosassa, FL. Mark was an Eagle Scout while active in Boy Scouts of America. Mark graduated from Southside High School & Elmira College. For the rest of his life Mark was residing in Florida working at UF at Gainesville, FL and USF in Tampa where he retired from in April 2019. Mark was very active in his church TUCC of St. Pete & did a lot of traveling around the world. Always Mark was a loving Uncle to his family, Son to his parents and Brother to his sister.

www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
Chemung Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
607-732-5273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved