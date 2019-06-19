|
|
Mark R. Brinthaupt Jr.
Big Flats, NY - Passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 83. Mark was born October 28, 1935 in Elmira, NY, son to the late Mark and Anna Mae Condon Brinthaupt Sr. He is also predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Suzanne Morgan Brinthaupt. He was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy and Ithaca College, class of 1958. He is survived by his brother John A. Brinthaupt of Horseheads, NY; his children, Elizabeth C. (William) Field of Stafford, VA, Mark R. (Kelly) Brinthaupt III of Melbourne, FL, Douglas M. Brinthaupt of Bethlehem, PA, and Scott B. (Amy) Brinthaupt of Horseheads, NY; grandchildren, Kara, Karlie, Ashlee, and Erika, and several nieces and nephews. Mark retired after 34 years as an employment counselor at the NYS Dept. of Labor in Elmira, NY. He was well known as an avid train enthusiast, and owned and operated Altoona Shops in Horseheads. He served on the Horseheads Central School Board and was involved in many community organizations including Big Flats Community Days, Horseheads Jaycees, and Cub Scouts. He was a Master Mason in the Horseheads Lodge and also belonged to the Scottish Rite Consistory. He was a private pilot, a lifelong NY Yankees fan, and a classical music aficionado. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 3PM-5PM, with a private Funeral Service to follow. In lieu of flowers those wishing to remember Mark please consider donations to a . Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Mark's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from June 19 to June 20, 2019