Mark R. Lancaster
Homer, NY - Went to be with his Lord on Thursday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 53. Mark was born June 19, 1967 in Elmira, NY, a son of Cyral "Russell" and Carol Golden Lancaster. Mark is predeceased by his mother Carol. Mark was a devoted loving father, son, brother and friend. He enjoyed vacations with his kids, listening to music, cooking and baking with his daughter and working on motorcycle with his son. He was employed for several years with Synergis Technologies, was a "Jack of all trades" and was always there for everybody. He is survived by his his children, Devin and Grace and their mom, Jennifer Lancaster; sisters Nancy Eddy and Diane (Tim) Brautigan with their children, Kyle and Heather; uncles, Larry "Butch" Golden and Craig (Shirley) Golden; aunt, Beatrice Golden and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time, but services will be held privately. He will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Mark, please consider memorials to Pine Valley Baptist Church, 4872 Pinecrest Rd., Millport, NY 14864 or a charity of one's choice
in his memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Mark's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
.