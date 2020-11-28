1/1
Mark R. Lancaster
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark R. Lancaster

Homer, NY - Went to be with his Lord on Thursday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 53. Mark was born June 19, 1967 in Elmira, NY, a son of Cyral "Russell" and Carol Golden Lancaster. Mark is predeceased by his mother Carol. Mark was a devoted loving father, son, brother and friend. He enjoyed vacations with his kids, listening to music, cooking and baking with his daughter and working on motorcycle with his son. He was employed for several years with Synergis Technologies, was a "Jack of all trades" and was always there for everybody. He is survived by his his children, Devin and Grace and their mom, Jennifer Lancaster; sisters Nancy Eddy and Diane (Tim) Brautigan with their children, Kyle and Heather; uncles, Larry "Butch" Golden and Craig (Shirley) Golden; aunt, Beatrice Golden and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time, but services will be held privately. He will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Mark, please consider memorials to Pine Valley Baptist Church, 4872 Pinecrest Rd., Millport, NY 14864 or a charity of one's choice in his memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Mark's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved