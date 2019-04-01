|
Marla Rose Columbine
Horseheads - Age 62, passed away Sun. Mar.31, 2019 in the loving care of her family. Bornon Oct. 29, 1956 in Horsheads, the daughter of the late, Harry G. & Lorraine E. Force Columbine. Marla was employed for many years by World Kitchen as a quality Inspector. Her interests included travels to the beach, palm trees, and shopping for her grand kids. Surviving are her children, Renee Heitauer, Panama City, FL; Marie (Alishia Owens) Gullo, Elmira; and Dale (Rebecca Hartwell) Gullo, Millerton, PA; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews; siblings, Vicki Denson, Harry (Frances) Columbine, Terry (Barry) Edwards, Carol (Todd) Reome, Paula Briggs, and Roger (Tina) Columbine. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway Elmira/Southport on Wed. Apr. 3, 2019 between the hours of 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 7:15 p.m.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019