Marlene "Mar" E. Charron
ELMIRA - Marlene "Mar" E. Charron, 86, of Elmira, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Born in Chemung on October 30, 1933, she was the daughter of the late LeGrand and Lenora May (Howard) Peterson.
On August 2, 1952, she married Cornelius "Neil" J. Charron at Sts. Peter & Paul's Church in Elmira. For many years, Mar worked for C&K Dry Cleaners in Elmira.
Marlene was an avid bowler, known as "Mar" to her friends. She along with her best friends, Helen Farwell and JoAnn Hanley were members of the Traveling 600 League. Marlene also enjoyed playing bingo with her friends. More than anything, she cherished the time that she shared with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Neil Charron; her siblings, Thomas Peterson, Howard Peterson, Delos Peterson, Clifford Peterson, Shirley Goodwin; and her good friend, JoAnn Hanley.
Marlene is survived by her children, Ronald J. Charron of Horseheads and Christine A. Cooper of Elmira; her second son, Craig Wm O'Buckley of Horseheads; her grandchildren, Arielle (Joel) Ryan of Horseheads and Stephanie Cooper (Matt Buell) of Elmira; her great grandchildren, Natalie Ryan, Maddox Ryan, and Vincent Buell. She is also survived by her dear sister and friend, Beverly Stevens of Horseheads.
Interment in Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marlene's memory may be made to Bampa's House, PO Box 965, Corning, NY 14830 or by visiting www.bampashouse.org
. Marlene's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com