1/1
Marlene Y. Dodge Kennedy
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Y. Dodge Kennedy

Millerton - Age 69, passed away Thur. Dec. 3, 2020 in the loving care of her family following a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born on Oct. 7, 1951 in Wellsboro, PA. Daughter of the late, Edgar & Helen Wilson Dodge. Predeceased by sibling, Richard Dodge. She married Terry Kennedy in 1971 and they have enjoyed a wonderful life together ever since. Marlene was employed by Home Interiors & Gifts as a sales manager. Her most recent employment was at Happy House Nursery School, West Elmira, NY. She was a member of the Jackson Summit Baptist Church. Surviving is her loving family, husband and companion, Terry R. Kennedy; their children, Shawn Kennedy, Pine City, NY; Joel (Sue Williams) Kennedy, Millerton, PA; and Stacey Nemier, Elmira, NY; four grandchildren, Calvin, Alexis, Tayler, and Lillian; siblings, Sharon Dodge, Gary (Lisa) Dodge, and Kurt (Kay) Dodge; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Private graveside services will be held.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved