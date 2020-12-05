Marlene Y. Dodge KennedyMillerton - Age 69, passed away Thur. Dec. 3, 2020 in the loving care of her family following a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born on Oct. 7, 1951 in Wellsboro, PA. Daughter of the late, Edgar & Helen Wilson Dodge. Predeceased by sibling, Richard Dodge. She married Terry Kennedy in 1971 and they have enjoyed a wonderful life together ever since. Marlene was employed by Home Interiors & Gifts as a sales manager. Her most recent employment was at Happy House Nursery School, West Elmira, NY. She was a member of the Jackson Summit Baptist Church. Surviving is her loving family, husband and companion, Terry R. Kennedy; their children, Shawn Kennedy, Pine City, NY; Joel (Sue Williams) Kennedy, Millerton, PA; and Stacey Nemier, Elmira, NY; four grandchildren, Calvin, Alexis, Tayler, and Lillian; siblings, Sharon Dodge, Gary (Lisa) Dodge, and Kurt (Kay) Dodge; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Private graveside services will be held.