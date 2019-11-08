|
Martha A. Schuster
Odessa - Martha A. Schuster, 93, of Odessa, New York, entered unto rest on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Montgomery House. Born in Rome, New York on May 15, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Edward E. and Addie L. (Thompson) Schuster. Martha was a cashier at Acme Markets for 45 years, retiring in 1990.
Martha loved her cats, they were her children. She has now gone on to pick up her cat, "Gregory", at the rainbow bridge.
She is survived by her sister, Addie Schuster of Odessa, New York; along with many friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Andrew Schuster.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 12-2 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls, New York. Her funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Martha will be buried in Rome Cemetery, Rome, New York. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Schuyler County, 124 Marina Dr., Montour Falls, NY 14865. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019