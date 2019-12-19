|
Martha Ann Weeks
Elmira - Age 81, passed away peacefully at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center with her family by her bedside on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Martha was born in Windfall PA, daughter to the late James and Jennie Shedden Allen. She was predeceased by granddaughter Christina Tuff; great granddaughter Mackenzie Maynard; son-in-law Bob Torrence; brothers, Clarence, Walt and Junior Allen; sisters, Geraldine Jennings, Pat Bellows, Ethel Chamberlain, Margaret Howser and Hazel Guieswhite. Martha is survived by her husband, and the love of her life, Ronald Weeks. Also surviving are her children, Jackie Torrence, Marcy Wells, Jane Rutty, Charles Rutty and Richard Rutty; very special sister-in-law (they were more like sisters to each other) Beverly Allen; sister-in-law Evelyn Stone; 10 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends. Martha was retired from Thatcher and Anchor Glass with 37 years of service. She always had an infectious smile and the most uplifting spirt with a heart of gold. She was the best mom you could ever have. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 Water St., Elmira, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Committal prayers and interment will take place at Fitzsimmons Cemetery. The Weeks family would like to extend a special thank you to Jeannine Rosekrans for her kindness and compassion in conducting the funeral service and burial.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019