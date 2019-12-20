|
Martha Daley
Elmira - Age 95 of Elmira, NY. She was born March 4, 1924 in Norristown, PA, daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Bazzle) Snowdon and went home to be with her Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Elcor Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband Henry in 2007, daughter Elethia Evelyn Daley, and son Martin Daley. She is survived by her daughters Dorothy (Louis) Schuler, Rev. Gwendolyn Daley, Victoria Daley, Veronica Daley and Barbara Scott; stepdaughter Phyllis Laurey; grandchildren Lucinda B. Smith, Anthony Hardaway, Ivonuyal (Monique) Daley, William Moody III, Yavonka H-Truitt, Shawntel Z. Knox, Vincent Scott and Barbara Daley-Edwards along with a host of great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Mrs. Daley was a long time, active member of St. Paul's Missionary Baptist Church and a faithful Missionary and Mother of the Church She will truly be missed by her family and all those she touched throughout her life. Special thanks to Nurse Tammy at Elcor for the care and support she gave unconditionally. Family and friends are invited to her Coronation Service on Friday, December 27th at 1 pm in St. Paul's Missionary Baptist Church, 402 Sullivan St., Elmira. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019