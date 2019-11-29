|
|
Martha Faulk
Elmira - Martha Faye Collins Faulk, age 77, formerly of Virginia Beach, VA, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Elmira, NY.
Martha, the daughter of D.W. "Chip" and Grace Shehane Collins, was born on October 9, 1942, in Eufaula, Alabama and grew up in Dothan, Alabama. She married Cecil Ray Faulk in 1962 and became a Navy wife. They lived several places, her very favorite being the island of Oahu, Hawaii.
She spent her working years as a civil servant for the government in various roles. Martha faithfully served and worshiped at Kempsville Baptist Church for many years and was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an avid reader and was crazy about her grandsons.
Martha is survived by her husband, Cecil; her daughter, Stephanie (Todd) Cook of Painted Post, NY; her sister, Beth (Benton) Harrison of Dothan, AL; her brother, Charles (Evelyn) Collins of Orange Park, FL; her sister-in-law, Lenora (Wayne) Johnson of Andalusia, AL; her grandsons, Benjamin, Daniel and Graham; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 10AM until 11AM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral service will follow at 11AM. Pastor Dave Bretch will officiate. Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at Kempsville Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, VA, at a later date.
Martha's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019