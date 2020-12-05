Martha M. Sullivan
Erin, NY - Martha M. Sullivan age 77 of Erin, NY passed away on Wednesday December 2 , 2020. Martha was born August 31, 1943 in Jamestown, NY the daughter of the late Paul and Helen Lucille Morrell Merrick. She was also pre-deceased by her infant daughter Michelle Ann Sloan and her son Edward W. Sloan as well as her sister and brothers-in-law Nancy and Leland "Billy" Penhollow and Thomas Jenkins. Martha was a retired employee of Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca,NY . Martha loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Martha is survived by beloved dog Cash ; her children: Howard J. and Patty Sloan II of Penn Yan, NY , Cynthia and James Dillon of Marshall, Michigan , Phyllis and Doug Vickers of Atlanta, Georgia , John L. Sullivan and Michelle Ballings of Millport, NY , and Crissy Sullivan of Horseheads, NY; grandchildren Michael and Ashley Dillon, Andrew and Teresa Dillon, Joseph and Amanda Martin , Jennifer Jones , Michelle and Adam Travis, Thomas Phillips III, Stephanie and Timothy Mucci, Katelyn Sloan, Kelsey Sullivan, Justin Evans, Megan Sullivan and Brady Metcalf , 12 great grandchildren ; long-time companion Joseph Kosalek; sister: Deloris Jenkins of Horseheads, NY; brother and sister-in-law: Paul and Gracie Merrick of Colorado (Paul passed away the day following Martha's death on December 3, 2020) ; several nieces, nephews , cousins , and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Wednesday December 9, 2020 from 4-6 PM. A Time of Remembrance and Reflections of Martha's Life will follow calling hours. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
