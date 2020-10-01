1/1
Martie B. Clark
1956 - 2020
Martie B. Clark

Elmira - Age 64 of Elmira, NY. She was born January 23, 1956 in Coudersport, PA, daughter of the late Milton (Bud) and Charlotte (Pease) Brooks and passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son Chad on February 11, 2020 and her brother Raymond "Sonny" Brooks. Martie is survived by her son Michael Clark with Jen Kirk and their children Alexis and Alex Clark all of Erin, NY; longtime companion Gary Ratchford of Erin, NY; brothers and sisters-in-law Milton, Jr. & Wendy Brooks of Beaver Dams, NY with children Morgan (Matt) Harvey and their children Declan & Hudson, Kenneth & Allison Brooks of Cypress, TX with children Spencer & Mackenzie and her children Braelynn & Olivia, Daniel & Laura Brooks of Horseheads, NY with son Tanner; sister Joanne Brooks of Denver, CO; brother-in-law Eddie DeMattio of Lynn, MA. Martie retired from the Elmira Psychiatric Center after 38 ½ years as a nurse. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan; reader and loved road trips. She mostly enjoyed spending time at the lake with her entire family. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, her family is having a private service. A public service will take place when restrictions are lifted and will be announced.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
