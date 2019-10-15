|
|
Martin D. Gee
Lowman - Martin D. Gee, 58, Lowman, NY, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Born on July 19, 1961 in Blossburg, PA, the son of the late Mace and Marlene (Segur) Gee.
Family and friends may call on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 11am-1pm at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of his life will follow at 1pm at the funeral home.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019