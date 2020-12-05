Martin L. Laux
ELmira - Martin L. Laux left for his next great adventure on December 3, 2020. He was born in Elmira, NY on December 11, 1938 and with exception of his years in the Army's Military Police, enjoyed being near friends and family. Marty married his best friend EJ Wintenburg on July 6, 1974. During his working years, he worked for and retired from the USPS and served as the Mail Handler Union President for many years. Marty also worked for First Transit Corporation as a road supervisor and trainer, was Chief Starter for Watkins Glen International, drove limousines, and photographed many weddings and family functions. Marty and EJ loved their summers at Seneca and Cayuga Lakes. Marty felt honored to have many dear friends and was happy to help anyone he could in life. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 46 years, EJ; brother Franc Laux (Linda), sister Rosann DiPetta, brother-in-law Keith Wintenburg, Jr. (Linda) and brother-in-law John Wintenburg (Mary); nephews Michael DiPetta, III (Lou Ann), Joseph Laux, Christopher Wintenburg (Amanda), Scott Wintenburg (Kelly), Mathew Wintenburg (Michelle) and Keith Wintenburg, III (Ann Marie); nieces Ann DiPetta (Tim Reynolds) and Rebecca Brady (Chris); great-nephews Thomas Wintenburg, Jason Wintenburg, Jonathan Wintenburg, Christopher Wintenburg, Mason Wintenburg, Jack Reynolds and Liam Reynolds; great-nieces Rachael Snyder, Allison DiPetta, Kerri Nabor, Ella Brady, Hannah Brady and Madison Wintenburg; and Godsons Scott Titus and Mike Marollo. Marty was predeceased by his parents Leon and Mary (Cavanaugh) Laux, brother-in-law Michael DiPetta, Jr, and nephew and Godson Peter Laux. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Marty's burial and Celebration of Life will take place in 2021. He will receive military honors and all friends and family will be welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marty's name to either the Alzheimer's Association
, online at https://act.alz.org/
, Jude's Hospital via ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Chemung County Veteran's Affairs Office, c/o Human Resource Center, PO Box 588, Elmira, NY 14902-0588. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com