James D. Barrett Funeral Home
Marveen M. Morseman

Marveen M. Morseman Obituary
Marveen M. Morseman

Erin - Of Erin, NY, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, on her 92nd birthday at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Morseman Jr. and daughter, Mona Morgan. Marveen is survived by her sons, Larry (Brenda) Morseman and Lynn (Peggy) Morseman; daughter, Marsha Morseman; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She retired from Westinghouse after many years of service. All services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff on the skilled nursing floor at St. Joseph's Hospital for the wonderful care given to Marveen. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019
