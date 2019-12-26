|
Marvin L. Hollister, Jr.
Age 74, of Horseheads, NY passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira, NY. Marvin was born in Elmira on July 1, 1945 to the late Stanley Vicki and Doris Kelly. Marvin is survived by his wife of 32 years, Melissa; daughters, Stephanie Locke, Crystal Cook and Patricia Martin; sons, Christopher and James Hollister, Russell Stratton and Thomas Martin; sisters, Patricia Jeffers and Susan Vicki; brothers, Thomas Hollister and Stanley Vicki; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, December 28th from 4 to 6 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marvin may be made to the .
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019