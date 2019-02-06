|
|
Mary A. Decker
Woodhull - Mary A. Decker, 91, of St. Rte. 417, Woodhull, NY, passed away Monday morning, February 4, 2019 at Elcor Health Services in Horseheads. Born in Osceola, PA on August 13, 1927, Mary was the daughter of William H. and Carrie Rowland Wilson. She is married to Foster O. Decker and is survived by children and grandchildren.
Friends may call on Thursday, February 8 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will be held there on Friday at 11 am.
Burial will be in Woodhull Cemetery followed by a life celebration at the Woodhull Fire Station with a dish to pass meal.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019