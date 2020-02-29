Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Mary A. Henry

Mary A. Henry Obituary
Age 87, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Elcor Health Services. She was born on February 24, 1933 in Elmira, NY to the late Raymond and Anna (Campbell) Eames. Mary was predeceased by her twin brother, Mark Eames and 8 other brothers and 5 sisters. She is survived by her husband, Robert Henry of Elmira; son, Bob (Deb) Henry of Nichols, NY; daughter, Dorothy (Mike) Phillips of Horseheads; sisters, Lillian and Joann; grandchildren, Mike, Ben and Rob (Philecia) Phillips and Jen, Pat and Brian Henry; beloved great-grandson, Hudson Grant Phillips; along with several nieces and nephews. Mary was a longtime member of the Horseheads American Legion Auxiliary. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the staff at Elcor Maple Creek for all the care given to Mary. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
