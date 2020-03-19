|
Mary A. (Titus) Schmidt
Elmira - Age 94, peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Mary, a lifelong resident of Elmira, NY, was the daughter of Paul and Anna Kelly Titus. She was predeceased by her brothers, John (Ruth) Titus and James (Jean) Titus; sisters, Kathleen (Paul) Kane and Jean (Robert) Jung; and great grandson Sean E. Marshall. Mary is survived by her husband of 72 years, John R. Schmidt, her children, Kathleen (Paul) Hansen of CA, Mary Lou (Charlie) Adams of TX, Martin, Margaret (Edward) Greatsinger, Daniel (Colleen) all of Elmira, Joseph (Marcie) of FL, John (Eliza) of ID, Teresa (David) Schmidt-Wiggs of WA, Michael (Jennifer McCallum) of Endicott, David (Martine Barnaby) of Vestal and Steven (Diane Paulo) of WA, 20 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A longtime communicant of St. Patrick's Church, Mary was a devout Catholic who practiced her faith in her daily life. Mary was a loving, kind, and generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend with a quick wit and a twinkle in her eye. Mary loved reading, lilacs, lavender, playing the piano and good grammar; she was a wonderful dancer and was very proud of her Irish heritage. An inspiration to all, Mary was always ready to lend a helping hand, listen without judgement, and offer sensible advice when asked. To her children, Mary was a saint. She and John created a home where all were welcome, filled with the love and laughter of family and lifelong friends, including the Poker Club, Polka Gliders, White Eagle Singers and College Ave. neighbors. Many considered the Schmidt house their second home. Services for Mary will be private. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a future date. The family expresses sincere gratitude to the staff of Woodbrook and to the staff of A5 at St. Joseph's Hospital for the loving care they provided Mary. In lieu of flowers or donations, please honor Mary's memory with an act of kindness and remember, "There but for the grace of God go you."
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020