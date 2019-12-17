|
Mary A. "Moss" Simpson
Elmira - Age 92 of Elmira, NY. Mary was born on August 6, 1927 in Douglas, Georgia to Luke Sr. and Ella Mae Moss and left this earthly life on Sunday, December 15, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior whom she loved with all her heart. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Butler Simpson and her eldest child Clifford "Bobby" Simpson. She is survived by her children Curtis (Frances) Simpson, Summerville, SC, Mildred Glover (Raymond-predeceased), Elmira, NY, Bishop Larry (Rose)Simpson, Endicott, NY, Verlyn Simpson, Cheverly, Maryland 17 grandchildren and a number of great grands. She also leaves to mourn 2 sisters and 6 brothers and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Special acknowledgment to her brothers Luke and Roy Moss who were with her faithfully throughout her entire illness. She retired from Arnot Ogden Hospital where she worked in Central Supply; was a member of the Mother's Board at Faith Temple Community Church. Family and friends are invited to visit Faith Temple Community Church, 765 Harper Street, Elmira on Friday, December 20th from 10 to 11am. Her funeral service will begin at 11am . Elder Caranell Parks will officiate. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. The Simpson family thanks the staff at Chemung County Nursing Facility 2nd floor you for your love, concern and care for Mary throughout her time with you.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019