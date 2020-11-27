Mary Ann Greblewski
Elmira - Age 87, of Elmira, NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 24th 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. Mary Ann was born in Arnot, Pennsylvania on December 27, 1932, daughter of the late Leo and Ethel (Erickson) Rinwalske. Mary Ann was also predeceased by her sister, Margaret LeMunyan and brother-in-law, Jim, brother, Donald and sister-in-law, Ida Rinwalske.
Mary Ann was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy. She worked at Moore Business Forms before becoming a fulltime mom, but often assisted her father with office work at his business. Mary Ann was blessed with 66 years of marriage and will be remembered for the care and thoughtfulness of raising her daughters. She enjoyed keeping up with her family on social media and will be remembered for the love she had for her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Francis; daughters, Catherine Greblewski, Carol (Casey) Mallow and Cindy (Jeff) Slaght; grandchildren, Jason (Margo Johnson) Mallow, Jessica Mallow, Tina (Chris) Behring, Kelli (Ryan) Wolf and Amy (Brad) Czyznikiewicz; great grandchildren, Sophie, Mia, Miley, Bradley, Blake, Hayley, Logan and Olivia; brother, Leo Rinwalske; many nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held for Mary Ann at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will take place in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Mary Ann may make donation's to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or the Chemung County SPCA.
Adhering to NYS regulations, the number of guests at one time are limited and all guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.