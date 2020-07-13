Mary Ann (Swinsick) Polidori
Elmira - Age 59, of Elmira Heights, NY, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 9th, 2020. Mary Ann was born on December 7, 1960. She was a graduate of Elmira Southside High School and Elmira Business Institute. Mary Ann worked at the Elmira Psychiatric Center for 28 years, until her retirement. Mary Ann was an avid antique and doll collector. She lived for her family and grandson, Jack. She enjoyed spending time with her cat named "Cow." Mary Ann married the love of her life, Timothy Polidori, in 1983.
She was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Mary (Hulslander) Swinsick, and her sister, Joanna (Swinsick) Marino. She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy T. Polidori; sister, Kathy (Lee) Vavrasek; niece, Jessica Vavrasek; daughter, Mary Beth (Jacob) Seller; grandson, Jack Seller; daughter, Kelly Polidori; sister-in-law, Linda (Kevin) Dickinson; nieces and nephew, Guilia Dickinson, Matthew (Joelle) Dickinson (daughter Aubrey), and Whitney Dickinson (son Eli).
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport, NY on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 17, 2020 in St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira, NY at 1:30 pm. Reverend Scott Kubinski will officiate. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery with Father Kubinski offering the committal prayers. In compliance with NYS regulations due to Covid-19, attendance will be limited to 50 people at a time at the funeral home and 125 people at the church. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Mary Ann's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com