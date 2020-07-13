1/1
Mary Ann (Swinsick) Polidori
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann (Swinsick) Polidori

Elmira - Age 59, of Elmira Heights, NY, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 9th, 2020. Mary Ann was born on December 7, 1960. She was a graduate of Elmira Southside High School and Elmira Business Institute. Mary Ann worked at the Elmira Psychiatric Center for 28 years, until her retirement. Mary Ann was an avid antique and doll collector. She lived for her family and grandson, Jack. She enjoyed spending time with her cat named "Cow." Mary Ann married the love of her life, Timothy Polidori, in 1983.

She was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Mary (Hulslander) Swinsick, and her sister, Joanna (Swinsick) Marino. She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy T. Polidori; sister, Kathy (Lee) Vavrasek; niece, Jessica Vavrasek; daughter, Mary Beth (Jacob) Seller; grandson, Jack Seller; daughter, Kelly Polidori; sister-in-law, Linda (Kevin) Dickinson; nieces and nephew, Guilia Dickinson, Matthew (Joelle) Dickinson (daughter Aubrey), and Whitney Dickinson (son Eli).

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport, NY on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 17, 2020 in St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira, NY at 1:30 pm. Reverend Scott Kubinski will officiate. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery with Father Kubinski offering the committal prayers. In compliance with NYS regulations due to Covid-19, attendance will be limited to 50 people at a time at the funeral home and 125 people at the church. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Mary Ann's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved