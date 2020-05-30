Mary Ann Schaar



Elmira - Age 89 of Elmira, NY, passed away on May 26, 2020 at her home, after a brief battle with cancer. She would have been 90 years old this year. Mary Ann was born in Sayre, PA, on October 21, 1930 to the late Florence and LeRoy Townsend. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husbands, Bernie Szybura and "Jack" John Schaar, her stepfather Charles Sperry Sr, who treated her like a daughter and her brother Charles Sperry Jr. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Joe) Miller of Elmira, NY, Bernie (Cathy) Szybura of North Augusta, SC, Elizabeth Szybura/Spoon of Elmira, NY and William (Lisa) Szybura of Excursion Inlet, AK; stepchildren, Todd (Kristy) Schaar of Elmira, NY, Rick (Brenda) Schaar of Syracuse, NY, Ann Schaar of Elmira, NY, Tommy Schaar of Clearwater, FL; siblings, William Townsend of Las Vegas, NV, Donna (Robert) Wood of Horseheads, NY and Nancy Robbins of Horseheads, NY; grandchildren, Jay Miller, Lynne Hibbard, Peter Szybura, Ellen Bowman, Chris Szybura, Sarah Szybura, Christine James, Lindsay Anthony and Lisa Shelley; several great grandchildren, nieces nephews and cousins. She will be dearly missed by her beloved dog Zoie. Mary Ann met her husband Bernie, married him on June 7, 1947 at Saint Casimir's Church in Elmira, NY. They spent 27 years together before his passing in 1974. She then met and married Jack Schaar until his passing in 2005. Mary Ann was a homemaker for many years until her youngest child started school and then she worked for Iszard's Department Store and Sears. Mary Ann was a lifelong and active member of the First Baptist Church in Elmira, NY where she developed many friendships and acquaintances. She had a great love for Jesus and enjoyed listening to and singing Christian music. She always wore a hat to church every Sunday and many members referred to her as the "hat lady". She had quite an extensive collection of hats for all occasions. She loved to shop, especially for hats and shoes. On a recent shopping trip, she was looking for new dress shoes and came home with red moccasins. She really enjoyed those moccasins. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society which encouraged her even more to wear very elaborate red and purple hats. Mary Ann loved to travel, mostly to visit family but sometimes just for a new adventure. In her earlier years, she drove cross country and back several times. She visited her family in the states of Washington, Alaska, Nevada, South Carolina, and Florida. She was particularly fond of visiting her brother and daughter in Las Vegas, NV. Mary Ann lived there for a period of time. She enjoyed country music and listening to Willie Nelson. She loved to dance to country music and no matter where she was if she heard the song "Bad Bad Leroy Brown", she would be up and dancing. She enjoyed wearing her cowboy boots and hats. One particular memory is when she returned from one of her many trips to Las Vegas. She bought herself a pair of red cowboy boots. Her stepfather just smiled and said "that's my Mary Ann". She also spent some winters in Florida with her husband Jack, spending time with her stepson Tommy. She loved going to the beach. In recent years she had made numerous trips to Colorado to visit her granddaughter, Lisa Shelley, and her family and a trip to Las Vegas to visit her brother. Mary Ann was very fond of her cars and loved to drive them. She especially loved her baby blue Chevy El Camino, which she purchased on the spur of the moment while on a shopping trip in Las Vegas, NV. She said it was the most beautiful car she had ever owned. Mary Ann will be remembered for her special smile and love for her family. In her younger years she would make old country style perogies and chicken and dumplings on special occasions. She was fond of family gatherings and enjoyed attending her great grandchildren's concerts, musicals and school events. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment at the convenience in Sts. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.









