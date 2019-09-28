|
Mary Ann Shaw
Horsheads - Age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Bethany Manor, where she has resided since August 2018. Mary Ann was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of Thomas and Hazel (Chapel) Ritter. She is predeceased by her husband Charles Shaw. Mary Ann is survived by her children, and their spouses: Susan E. and Christopher Kamas of Elmira, with Susan's daughter Elizabeth Williams; Scott C. and Debbie Shaw of Horseheads; Mark C. Shaw of Georgia; Timothy R. and Faith Shaw of Canandaigua NY; grandchildren: Christopher (Shannah) Kamas with children, Abby, Emma and Cole; Peter Kamas; Ted (Bridget) Kamas with children, Kennedy and Declan; Charles (Kristy) Shaw with children, Callum and Kenzie; Sarah (Brian) Emerson with her sons, Zach, Alex and Chandler; Andrew (Rachel) Shaw with his daughter Bree; Kimberly (Matt) Mahaffey with her sons, Tucker and Maddox; Jeffrey (Anne) Shaw; Patrick (Jenn) Shaw with sons, Taylor and Ryan; brother William Ritter, with Linda Hartley, of Jupiter FL.
Mary Ann was a hostess at Howard Johnson's in Horseheads for over 20 years, a job that fit right in with her outgoing personality and love of meeting new people. She also enjoyed her get togethers with her coffee klatch, and playing cards. Mary Ann was an auxiliary member of the Italian American Veterans Club for many years. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours. Interment will then take place at Woodlawn Cemetery. In memory of Mary Ann please consider a donation to the , Elmira Southern Tier Office, 3005 Watkins Road, Horseheads NY 14845.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019