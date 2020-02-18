|
Mary Ann (Ponzi) Sophia
Elmira - "Nana", age 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her bedside, on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Bethany Manor. Mary Ann was born on May 1, 1933 in Elmira NY, the daughter of the late Lawrence J. and Matilda Scrocarelli Ponzi Sr. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years Edward O. Sophia Jr. in 2012. Mary Ann is survived by her loving children, Susan S. Deming with husband Scott of Elmira, Karen E. Sophia with Kevin Burke of Elmira, Nancy A. VanKirk with husband Gary of Elmira, Mary L. Kohan with husband Russell of Big Flats, Edward O. Sophia III with wife Mary of Horseheads; brother Lawrence J. Ponzi Jr. of Horseheads; brothers-in-law, James Sophia of Horseheads and Robert Sophia with wife Sylvia of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Also surviving Mary Ann are her 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson who all adored her greatly; many nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and many special friends. Mary Ann spoke fondly of dancing in the Ferguson Follies at the old Keeney Theater in Elmira as a young girl. She graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1951 and soon began working at Chemung Canal Bank as a teller. In 1954 Mary Ann married Eddie her high school sweetheart, while he was serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. She was a very devoted and loving wife, mother and Nana. After raising her family Mary Ann returned to work for over 30 years at the Elmira Free Academy cafeteria where she made close friendships with the women she worked with. Mary Ann looked forward to meeting with them at Cozy Corner for coffee and playing scratch offs each morning. Many of her grandchildren who attended EFA have fond memories of the "special treatment" that Nana gave them as they came through the lunch line. On most days after work, you could find Mary Ann at her kitchen table surrounded by family stopping by for a cup of freshly brewed coffee and conversation. She always put others needs ahead of her own. Mary Ann enjoyed playing Bingo and winning on her favorite slot machines at Tioga Downs. On Sundays she enjoyed preparing delicious pasta for her large family that always had an open invitation for dinner. Mary Ann was filled with joy each time she was holding and playing with the new babies in the family. She was a life time communicant of St. Anthony's Church until its closing. In recent years she was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church. A special thanks to the entire staff at Bethany Village for their dedicated care over the past two years including her special friend Randy Green who helped Mary Ann with her many special requests. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, 604 Park Place, Elmira. Committal prayers will follow at Woodlawn National Cemetery. Those wishing can make donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959, in support of Mary Ann's love of children.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020