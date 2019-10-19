|
|
Mary Ann Strong
Corning - Mary Ann Strong, age 89 of Corning, NY passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on October 6, 1930 in Elmira Heights, NY to the late Edward and Theresa Wolcott. She married Clifford Strong on January 5, 1952, he predeceased her in 1993.
She was a graduate of Thomas A. Edison high school class of 1949. She retired from Corning Glass Works in 1991 with 26 years of service. She enjoyed the house on Canisteo Street where she raised her family. You could often see her on the front porch visiting with family and friends. Mary Ann enjoyed many great travel adventures in Europe. She had many dear friends and she cherished each and every one of them.
She is survived by her children Rodney Strong of Greenville, TX, Roxanne (Donald) McCarty of Painted Post, Clifford (Rosemary) Strong Jr. of Corning, Donald (Debra) Strong of Corning, Patricia Boyer of Pine Valley, Edward Strong of Corning; grandchildren: Andrew Strong, Christine Strong, Caryn (Kevin) Grover, Christopher McCarty, Jonathan (Tara) Strong, Craig (Amanda) Strong, Coreena Strong, Amber Strong, Kirsta Rhodes, Nicholas Boyer; sister: Susan (George) Hartman; great grandchildren: Jillian, Alex, Mason, Keira, Jordyn.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Ann was predeceased by her siblings: Regina Wolcott, Dorothy Massi and Edward Wolcott.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney Street, Corning, NY on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 9:30 am with Fr. Jones officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Immediately following the graveside committal a Celebration of Life will be held at Corning American Legion, 8 River Road, South Corning.
Kind words or fond memories of Mary Ann can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019