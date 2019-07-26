|
Mary Anne (Garbay) Andrade
Corning - Mary Anne (Garbay) Andrade, age 79 of Corning, NY passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 after an extended illness. Mary Anne was born on December 19, 1939 in Elmira, New York to the late F. John Garbay and Alice Patterson Garbay.
She married the late Joseph W. Andrade on December 30, 1961 and he predeceased her on October 31, 2016.
She retired from Community Bank in Corning, NY. She worked her way up from a bank teller to bank manager and retired in July of 2002.
Along with being involved with Quota International and Rotary International, she was an active part of her community and a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed spending summers with her family at their cottage on Keuka Lake with her sons, grandsons, family members and friends.
She is survived by two sons: Joseph Michael Andrade (Deborah) of Kenmore, New York and Richard John Andrade of Orlando, Florida; two grandsons: Joseph John Andrade and Jack David Andrade; siblings: Pat Huffman (Ed) of North Port, Florida, Eleanor Meagher (Bill) of Titusville, Florida, John Garbay (Faye) of Orchard Park, New York and Robert Garbay of Orlando, Florida. One sister predeceased her, Diane York (Alan) of Merritt Island, Florida. She came from a large family with many nieces nephews she dearly loved.
Before the passing of her husband, she spent the winter months with him in Ocala, Florida and they relocated from the Corning-Elmira area to Tonawanda, New York in 2015 to be near to her eldest son and his family.
She was a wonderfully generous and supportive person and leaves behind many dear friends who she truly loved.
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney Street, Corning, NY on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary Our Mother Catholic Church, 816 West Broad Street, Horseheads, NY on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00am, A graveside service will immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1200 Walnut Street, Elmira, NY.
Kind words or fond memories of Mary Anne can be shared at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 26, 2019