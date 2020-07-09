Mary Benedict (Mother Miriam O.S.B.)



Mary Benedict (Mother Miriam O.S.B.) 84, died in hospice in Cassino, Italy on June 27, 2020 of complications of atypical Parkinson's disease. She was born in Elmira May 18, 1936 to Clifford and Victoria (Grybus) Benedict. She graduated from St. Casimir's School and Elmira Catholic High School and served as organist at St. Casimir's Church.



She entered the religious life at Regina Laudis Benedictine Abbey in Bethlehem, Connecticut in 1955. In 1976 she was sent to establish Our Lady of the Rock Monastery on Shaw Island , Washington in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, where she remained for many years. In 1989, at the invitation of the monks at the Benedictine Monastery of Montecassino, Italy, she and two other nuns travelled to Italy to resurrect the Abbey of San Vincenzo al Volturno, which was originally established in 734 A.D. but had been demolished on several occasions by invading marauders or earthquakes. She spent 26 years running and continuously improving the Abbey and Basilica in the mountains 63 miles northeast of Naples, aided by the loving Italians in nearby communities as well as visitors from many countries and also including personnel from a military installation near Naples who assisted with harvesting olives as well as other chores. One of her many stories recalled a shipment of San Vincenzo olive oil destined for the Vatican which exploded in a Volkswagen Beetle enroute to Rome. The Abbey was the site of a significant archaeological excavation worked by the British for 15 years and on which they published two volumes.



She had a wide circle of international friends who visited periodically for relaxation, consolation, or consultation and her ability to establish rapport with them was unique. Many of the visitors performed chores and odd jobs at the Abbey during their visit. She was dearly loved by the locals and a young farmer named Silvano was particularly helpful in caring for the livestock and operating farm machinery. It was with great reluctance that she eventually left San Vincenzo to reside at Monastero di Santa Scholastica in the city of Cassino.



She is survived by sisters Rita of Pittsfield NY and Dorothy of West Brookfield MA, and brothers Joseph (Catherine) of Mystic CT and Paul (Valerie) of Hampton NH as well as several nieces and nephews. A virtual wake was held on July 7, 2020 for family and friends via Zoom. Mother Miriam had long made known her desire to be interred at the Monastery of Montecassino (burial site of St Benedict and his sister St Scholastica) and her wish was granted June 28, 2020. Although a light has gone out in the world, if you study the night sky carefully you will notice a new twinkle there.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store