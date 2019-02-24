|
|
Mary Beth (Wood) Ingerick
Tioga,PA - Mary Beth (Wood) Ingerick, age 44, of Tioga, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Soldiers and Sailors. She was born on April 5, 1974 in Newport News, VA, a daughter of Roger and Marilyn (Howe) Wood. Mary Beth was employed at the Tioga Pump N Pantry. She enjoyed reading, photography, wood burning, her children and grandchildren. Mary Beth is survived by her parents, Marilyn and Roger; her fiancé, Christopher David of Tioga, PA; a son, Damon Ingerick of Horseheads, NY; a daughter, Shanelle (Steven) Copp of Lindley, NY; a granddaughter, Elana Copp and soon to be born grandson Avery Copp on March 16, 2019; two brothers, David Wood of Towanda, PA, Matthew Wood of Mansfield, PA; a half- brother, Charles Irish of Syracuse, PA; a sister, Angie Gleason of Tioga, PA; a half-sister, Melissa Hoyt of Syracuse; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her birth father, David Hoyt and a sister Tanya Barber. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5PM to 7PM at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. A memorial service will immediately follow at 7PM with Pastor Debbie Button officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Tanners Paws, 117 West Market St., Corning, NY 14830. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019