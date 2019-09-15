|
Mary Brewer
Elmira Heights - Mary Brewer, age 76, of Elmira Heights. She was born on Christmas day in 1942, the daughter of the late Harrison and Jane (Ewald) Bishop; Mary passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her loving husband Bob on May 18, 2019, as well as her sister Barbara Payne and one brother. She is survived by her daughter and son, Dana (Jerry) Stubblefield of High Springs, FL, Robert Brewer of Elmira Heights, NY; grandchildren Ryan (Jamie) Biegun, Anna and Sarah Brewer, and Kyle Vanderhoff; great grandchildren, Dylan and Jackson Biegun; sisters Cathy (Mark) Storch, Nancy Bishop, and Jane (Mark) Suzanski; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends including Rosie Truesdale and Tammy Helstrom-Wulf. Mary graduated from Corning Community College and worked as a nurse at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL along with the Arnot Ogden Medical Center for over 25 years until her retirement. She is remembered as a kind and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. One of her great joys was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary was a big sports fan; she enjoyed following baseball and football. Private services and burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019