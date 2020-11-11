1/
Mary C. Hicks
1957 - 2020
Mary C. Hicks

Horseheads,NY - Mary C. Hicks, age 63 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Tuesday November 10, 2020. Mary was born March 10, 1957 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Conrad and Betty Jusick. She married her husband,Timothy L. Hicks, on November 23, 1994 and they would have celebrated their 26th Wedding Anniversary this year. Mary had worked at Aetna Insurance for many years and retired from Trayer Products in Elmira, NY. She was a communicant of St. Mary Our Mother Church and was a very active member until her health began to decline. Mary loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Mary is survived by her beloved husband Timothy L. Hicks ; her loving daughter: Kathryn M. Hicks of Elmira Heights,NY; brother: Conrad Joseph Jusick of Elmira, NY; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Robert Hicks of Elmira, NY, Patricia Hicks of Tampa, Florida, and Laura Hicks of Montour Falls, NY ; nieces and nephews: Kelly, Stacy, Greg, Mary , and Jackee; several cousins and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Sunday November 15, 2020 from 4-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday November 16, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Mary Our Mother Church 816 West Broad Street in Horseheads, NY. Mary will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY . In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Mary through memorial contributions to Friends of The Horseheads Animal Shelter P.O. Box 288 Horseheads,NY 14845. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
